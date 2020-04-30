Short Interest in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Expands By 8.5%

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 7,440,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NYSE:XEC opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.98. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.94%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $65,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.77.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.