Short Interest in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Increases By 8.8%

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $113.34 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average of $109.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.3% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

