Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Shares Up 5.9% on Strong Earnings

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $559.63 and last traded at $538.86, 962,204 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 735,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $508.73.

The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $571.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.22.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.45.

About Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

