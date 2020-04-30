ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading 8.8% Higher Following Strong Earnings

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)’s share price traded up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $325.44 and last traded at $321.99, 3,468,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,251,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.00.

The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $356.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.43.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total value of $1,009,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,980,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total value of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 101.57, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

