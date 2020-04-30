Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Update

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 544,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

WTTR stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $418.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.03 and a beta of 2.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani acquired 14,524 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,960.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Select Energy Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56,895 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens cut Select Energy Services to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

