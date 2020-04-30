Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given a C$2.10 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) has been assigned a C$2.10 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 62.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SES. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.15.

Shares of SES opened at C$1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.50. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $174.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$758.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Daniel Steinke sold 49,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$66,820.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 563,074 shares in the company, valued at C$765,780.64. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$75,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,083 shares in the company, valued at C$480,330.45.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

