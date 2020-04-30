Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Sunday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cfra raised shares of Sealed Air from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.22.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE SEE opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $46.88.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry R. Whitaker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $56,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,021 shares in the company, valued at $283,995.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 357.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 654,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.