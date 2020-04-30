Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo Sells 46,064 Shares

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,280,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of STX stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

