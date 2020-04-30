SDL plc (LON:SDL) Insider Gordon Stuart Acquires 4,152 Shares of Stock

SDL plc (LON:SDL) insider Gordon Stuart acquired 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 474 ($6.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,680.48 ($25,888.56).

Shares of SDL stock opened at GBX 497 ($6.54) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 441.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 543.65. SDL plc has a 52 week low of GBX 367 ($4.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 640 ($8.42). The company has a market cap of $452.51 million and a P/E ratio of 23.55.

Get SDL alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SDL. Citigroup cut their price objective on SDL from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 495 ($6.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SDL in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for SDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.