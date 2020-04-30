Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Capstone Financial Group Inc.

Capstone Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,053,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $16,446,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,246.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 273,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 253,487 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,371,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,810,000 after purchasing an additional 202,378 shares during the period.

SCHB stock opened at $69.32 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.26.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

