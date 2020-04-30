Schneider Electric’s (SU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €89.79 ($104.40).

Schneider Electric stock opened at €86.34 ($100.40) on Thursday. Schneider Electric has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($88.77). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €77.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €87.09.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

