SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $251.00 to $298.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SBA Communications traded as high as $317.11 and last traded at $313.19, with a volume of 36732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.80.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBAC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.13.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,266,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 236.68 and a beta of 0.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

