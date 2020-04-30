Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $183.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $117.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.18. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $158.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,111,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

