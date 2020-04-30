Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Up 6.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $30.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sanmina traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.76, 556,803 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 507,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lowered their price target on Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

