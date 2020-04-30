Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.67. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $4.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.85.
About Salarius Pharmaceuticals
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.
