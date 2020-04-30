Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) Insider Ashe Windham Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) insider Ashe Windham bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($31,307.55).

Ashe Windham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Ashe Windham bought 10,000 shares of Ruffer Investment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £21,700 ($28,545.12).

Shares of RICA stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.13) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.66. The company has a market cap of $430.28 million and a P/E ratio of -85.00. Ruffer Investment Company Ltd has a one year low of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 235 ($3.09).

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

