Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1,696.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,898 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Buckingham Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

