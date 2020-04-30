Royal Bank of Canada Trims Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Target Price to C$15.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of MRE opened at C$8.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$5.64 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.79 million and a PE ratio of 3.91.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$917.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$883.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.0100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.