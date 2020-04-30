Royal Bank of Canada Trims Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Target Price to C$47.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AIF. CIBC cut their target price on Altus Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.00.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$26.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 94.89.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$148.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.