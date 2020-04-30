Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.20.

EB opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $787.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.68. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,868,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,025,000 after purchasing an additional 671,167 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,868,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,025,000 after acquiring an additional 671,167 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Eventbrite by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,117,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,882,000 after acquiring an additional 169,344 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,344,000 after purchasing an additional 465,194 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,866,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 205,386 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

