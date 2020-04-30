Rockrose Energy (LON:RRE) Trading Up 2.2%

Rockrose Energy PLC (LON:RRE)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 870.24 ($11.45) and last traded at GBX 869 ($11.43), 87,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 227% from the average session volume of 26,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($11.18).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 735.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,523.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $113.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Rockrose Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

In other Rockrose Energy news, insider Richard Benmore bought 26 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,738 ($22.86) per share, with a total value of £451.88 ($594.42).

RockRose Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas production and infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It holds interests in the Blake, Ross, Nelson, Howe, Galahad, Mordred, and Seven Seas field projects, as well as the Tors and Grove field unit areas. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

