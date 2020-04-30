RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of RMR Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RMR Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded RMR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $914.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.53.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RMR Group in the third quarter worth $275,000. State Street Corp grew its position in RMR Group by 99.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 145,476 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its position in RMR Group by 92,400.0% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in RMR Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.47%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

