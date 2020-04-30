Reviewing United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) & PNC Financial Services Group (NASDAQ:PNC)

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) and PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

United Bancshares Inc. OH pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. PNC Financial Services Group pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancshares Inc. OH has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. PNC Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Bancshares Inc. OH and PNC Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares Inc. OH 0 0 0 0 N/A PNC Financial Services Group 0 9 7 0 2.44

PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $126.46, indicating a potential upside of 13.94%. Given PNC Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Bancshares Inc. OH and PNC Financial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares Inc. OH $52.87 million 1.20 $10.66 million N/A N/A PNC Financial Services Group $21.62 billion 2.20 $5.37 billion $11.39 9.74

PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancshares Inc. OH and PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares Inc. OH 20.17% 11.90% 1.23% PNC Financial Services Group 23.23% 10.16% 1.20%

Volatility and Risk

United Bancshares Inc. OH has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PNC Financial Services Group beats United Bancshares Inc. OH on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box rental, and other personalized banking services, as well as automatic teller machines. It operates through 17 branch offices located in Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delaware, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Pemberville, and Westerville Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement, fund transfer, information reporting, and global trade services, as well as foreign exchange, derivative, security underwriting, loan syndication, merger and acquisition advisory, and equity capital market advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, private banking, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement administration services; and mutual funds and investment strategies. The BlackRock segment offers single- and multi-asset class portfolios; and investment and risk management services technology platform. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,372 branches and 9,162 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

