Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) is scheduled to be posting its Q1 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.76.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

