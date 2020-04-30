Research Analysts Set Expectations for Precision Drilling Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$372.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$358.87 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$0.80 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85. The stock has a market cap of $148.08 million and a P/E ratio of 25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.35. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.53.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Allen R. Hagerman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at C$43,080.66. Insiders purchased a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $40,835 over the last three months.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

