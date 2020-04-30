RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Trading Up 8.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.00, 107,958 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 54,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Specifically, Director James Kao acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,340.00. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

RBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $245.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 30.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

