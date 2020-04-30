Raymond Gray Sells 2,205 Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Stock

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) insider Raymond Gray sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($19.49), for a total value of £32,678.10 ($42,986.19).

Shares of CCC opened at GBX 1,507 ($19.82) on Thursday. Computacenter plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,950 ($25.65). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,381.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,557.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.90 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $10.10. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

