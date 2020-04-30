Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Lifted to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $116.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.06.

NYSE:DGX opened at $113.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $67,412.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,521.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock worth $28,656,119. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

