Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.19, approximately 194,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 303,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Specifically, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 1,114,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800,131.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,082,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,321. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QMCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Quantum from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Quantum in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quantum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.10 million. Research analysts predict that Quantum Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

