QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Trading Up 9.5% on Earnings Beat

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) were up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $34.07 and last traded at $32.83, approximately 104,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 53,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QCR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in QCR by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 115,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 64,717 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in QCR by 4,573.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 59,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in QCR by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,105,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,922,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,410 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $452.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

QCR Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

