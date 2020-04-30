Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Reduced by Analyst

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Watsco in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.50.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.66. Watsco has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $186.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 283.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.