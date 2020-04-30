Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Reduced by Analyst

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Watsco in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.66. Watsco has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $186.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 283.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
