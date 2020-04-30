Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Reduced by Analyst

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $138.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.52 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.30. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $51.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,464,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $6,704,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $5,415,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,785,000 after acquiring an additional 107,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 107,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,937.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

