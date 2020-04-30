Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Tetra Tech, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tetra Tech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $99.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $84.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $160,609,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,043,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,631,000 after acquiring an additional 164,272 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 997,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 991,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $577,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 23,143 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,551 shares of company stock worth $9,357,115. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

