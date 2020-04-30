Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cubic Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Cubic in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). William Blair also issued estimates for Cubic’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Cubic from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

NYSE CUB opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.37. Cubic has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $75.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cubic by 119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cubic by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

In other Cubic news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares in the company, valued at $397,255.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $168,924.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.