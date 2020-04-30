Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Aecom Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ACM)

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Aecom in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aecom’s FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Aecom’s revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACM. TheStreet lowered Aecom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Aecom from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of ACM opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aecom has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Aecom by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

