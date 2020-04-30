Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW) Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,066.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.