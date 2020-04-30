Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for LHC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the health services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens cut their target price on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.45.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $531.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.57 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 65.6% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 134.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

