Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Holdings Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,928 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,950,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,543,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,842,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,067,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,785,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.63. Pure Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Cowen cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

