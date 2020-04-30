Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $2,693,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $872,000. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Prologis by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $90.16 on Thursday. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Prologis’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

