Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.9% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.18 and its 200 day moving average is $120.87. The company has a market capitalization of $290.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

