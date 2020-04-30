ProAssurance (PRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect ProAssurance to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $249.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ProAssurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.36. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,068.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRA shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on ProAssurance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

