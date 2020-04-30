Primo Water (PRMW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Primo Water to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Primo Water has set its FY 2020
Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.40 million. On average, analysts expect Primo Water to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ PRMW opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 115.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,124.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.
