Primo Water (PRMW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Primo Water to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Primo Water has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.40 million. On average, analysts expect Primo Water to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Primo Water alerts:

NASDAQ PRMW opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 115.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.97.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,124.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.