Precision Drilling’s (PDS) Outperform Overweight Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform overweight rating on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from $2.00 to $0.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered Precision Drilling to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Precision Drilling from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Precision Drilling from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.54.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PDS opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $110.36 million, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 2.73.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $282.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 903,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 590.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 623,152 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 564,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.