Pra Group (PRAA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.47%. Pra Group’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pra Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Pra Group has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96.

PRAA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

