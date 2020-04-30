Polaris Infrastructure Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.96. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of C$8.59 and a one year high of C$17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $185.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.83. The business had revenue of C$23.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.55 million.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

