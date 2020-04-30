Pi Financial Reaffirms Neutral Rating for CGI (TSE:GIB.A)

Pi Financial reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$111.00 price objective on the stock.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CGI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$112.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$104.18.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB.A opened at C$88.15 on Monday. CGI has a 52 week low of C$67.23 and a 52 week high of C$114.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion and a PE ratio of 19.58.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.