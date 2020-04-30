Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.4% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

