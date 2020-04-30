Pfenex (PFNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Pfenex to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PFNX opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Pfenex has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

