PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.40 and a 200 day moving average of $135.25.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

