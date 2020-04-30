Pembina Pipeline (PPL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.59 per share for the quarter.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.81 billion.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PPL stock opened at C$33.39 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$15.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.20.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Michael H. Dilger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total transaction of C$412,850.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$48.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.55.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.